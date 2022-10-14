Senate Bill 1357 Printer's Number 1969
PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1969
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1357
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MENSCH, VOGEL, GORDNER, GEBHARD, KEARNEY,
BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, SANTARSIERO AND
TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for
display of registration plate.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1332(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 1332. Display of registration plate.
* * *
(b) Obscuring plate.--It is unlawful to display on any
vehicle a registration plate which:
(1) is so dirty as to prevent the reading of the number
or letters thereon at a reasonable distance;
(2) is illegible, obscured, covered or otherwise
obstructed in any manner which inhibits the proper operation
of an automated red light enforcement system in place
pursuant to section 3116 (relating to automated red light
