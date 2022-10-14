Submit Release
Senate Bill 1357 Printer's Number 1969

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1969

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1357

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MENSCH, VOGEL, GORDNER, GEBHARD, KEARNEY,

BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, SANTARSIERO AND

TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for

display of registration plate.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1332(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 1332. Display of registration plate.

* * *

(b) Obscuring plate.--It is unlawful to display on any

vehicle a registration plate which:

(1) is so dirty as to prevent the reading of the number

or letters thereon at a reasonable distance;

(2) is illegible, obscured, covered or otherwise

obstructed in any manner which inhibits the proper operation

of an automated red light enforcement system in place

pursuant to section 3116 (relating to automated red light

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

