Senate Resolution 359 Printer's Number 1971

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - WHEREAS, Afterschool programs have risen to the moment to

support youth in addressing the social and academic needs as

they recover from the pandemic; and

WHEREAS, Afterschool programs continue to provide innovative,

hands-on opportunities for youth to reengage in their learning

and connect with caring adults and peers in a safe and

supportive environment; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has provided significant

leadership in the area of community involvement in the education

and well-being of our youth, grounded in the principle that

quality afterschool programs are key to helping our children

become successful adults; and

WHEREAS, The National "Lights On Afterschool" celebration of

afterschool programs, held this year on October 20, 2022,

promotes the importance of quality afterschool programs in the

lives of children, families and communities; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 25 million families report that they would

enroll their child in an afterschool program if one were

available; and

WHEREAS, For students in kindergarten through twelfth grade,

more than 80% of their time is spent learning outside school

during afterschool and summer programs, in libraries, museums

and science centers or at home or in the community; and

WHEREAS, Afterschool programs engage students in hands-on,

real world science, technology, engineering and mathematics

(STEM) projects to help build vital 21st-century skills,

cultivate an interest in STEM and offer innovative ways for

students to connect STEM to their lives and community; and

WHEREAS, Many afterschool programs across the country are

facing operating challenges so severe that they are forced to

