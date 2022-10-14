Submit Release
News Search

There were 359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,669 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 359 Printer's Number 1971

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - WHEREAS, Afterschool programs have risen to the moment to

support youth in addressing the social and academic needs as

they recover from the pandemic; and

WHEREAS, Afterschool programs continue to provide innovative,

hands-on opportunities for youth to reengage in their learning

and connect with caring adults and peers in a safe and

supportive environment; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has provided significant

leadership in the area of community involvement in the education

and well-being of our youth, grounded in the principle that

quality afterschool programs are key to helping our children

become successful adults; and

WHEREAS, The National "Lights On Afterschool" celebration of

afterschool programs, held this year on October 20, 2022,

promotes the importance of quality afterschool programs in the

lives of children, families and communities; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 25 million families report that they would

enroll their child in an afterschool program if one were

available; and

WHEREAS, For students in kindergarten through twelfth grade,

more than 80% of their time is spent learning outside school

during afterschool and summer programs, in libraries, museums

and science centers or at home or in the community; and

WHEREAS, Afterschool programs engage students in hands-on,

real world science, technology, engineering and mathematics

(STEM) projects to help build vital 21st-century skills,

cultivate an interest in STEM and offer innovative ways for

students to connect STEM to their lives and community; and

WHEREAS, Many afterschool programs across the country are

facing operating challenges so severe that they are forced to

20220SR0359PN1971 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 359 Printer's Number 1971

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.