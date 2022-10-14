Senate Resolution 359 Printer's Number 1971
PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - WHEREAS, Afterschool programs have risen to the moment to
support youth in addressing the social and academic needs as
they recover from the pandemic; and
WHEREAS, Afterschool programs continue to provide innovative,
hands-on opportunities for youth to reengage in their learning
and connect with caring adults and peers in a safe and
supportive environment; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has provided significant
leadership in the area of community involvement in the education
and well-being of our youth, grounded in the principle that
quality afterschool programs are key to helping our children
become successful adults; and
WHEREAS, The National "Lights On Afterschool" celebration of
afterschool programs, held this year on October 20, 2022,
promotes the importance of quality afterschool programs in the
lives of children, families and communities; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 25 million families report that they would
enroll their child in an afterschool program if one were
available; and
WHEREAS, For students in kindergarten through twelfth grade,
more than 80% of their time is spent learning outside school
during afterschool and summer programs, in libraries, museums
and science centers or at home or in the community; and
WHEREAS, Afterschool programs engage students in hands-on,
real world science, technology, engineering and mathematics
(STEM) projects to help build vital 21st-century skills,
cultivate an interest in STEM and offer innovative ways for
students to connect STEM to their lives and community; and
WHEREAS, Many afterschool programs across the country are
facing operating challenges so severe that they are forced to
20220SR0359PN1971 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30