Senate Bill 1355 Printer's Number 1973

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1973

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1355

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER, KANE, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, MUTH

AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO FINANCE, OCTOBER 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,

No.1), entitled "An act providing for taxation by school

districts, for the State funds formula, for tax relief in

first class cities, for school district choice and voter

participation, for other school district options and for a

task force on school cost reduction; making an appropriation;

prohibiting prior authorized taxation; providing for

installment payment of taxes; restricting the power of

certain school districts to levy, assess and collect taxes;

and making related repeals," in tax relief in cities of the

first class, further providing for supplemental senior

citizen tax reduction; and, in senior citizens property tax

and rent rebate assistance, further providing for

definitions, for property tax and rent rebate and for funds

for payment of claims.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 704(a) of the act of June 27, 2006 (1st

Sp.Sess., P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, is

amended to read:

Section 704. Supplemental senior citizen tax reduction.

(a) Eligibility.--Beginning in the first year in which a

payment under section 505(b) is made and each year thereafter,

the following apply:

