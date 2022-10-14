Senate Resolution 363 Printer's Number 1975
PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1975
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
363
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH, GORDNER, BROOKS, FONTANA,
BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, SCAVELLO, LANGERHOLC AND COMITTA,
OCTOBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "Down Syndrome
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in
approximately 1 in every 707 births; and
WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, trisomy 21,
is due to an error in cell division just prior to or during
conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead
of two, resulting in 47 chromosomes per cell instead of 46; and
WHEREAS, According to the most recent estimates of the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2008 there
were more than 250,000 individuals of various ethnic, racial,
religious and socioeconomic groups with Down syndrome living in
the United States; and
WHEREAS, Thanks to advances in medical treatments and
continuing research, life expectancy for individuals with Down
syndrome has increased from 10 years in 1960 to nearly 60 years
today according to the most recent CDC estimates; and
