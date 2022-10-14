Senate Resolution 363 Printer's Number 1975

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1975

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

363

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH, GORDNER, BROOKS, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, SCAVELLO, LANGERHOLC AND COMITTA,

OCTOBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "Down Syndrome

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in

approximately 1 in every 707 births; and

WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, trisomy 21,

is due to an error in cell division just prior to or during

conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead

of two, resulting in 47 chromosomes per cell instead of 46; and

WHEREAS, According to the most recent estimates of the

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2008 there

were more than 250,000 individuals of various ethnic, racial,

religious and socioeconomic groups with Down syndrome living in

the United States; and

WHEREAS, Thanks to advances in medical treatments and

continuing research, life expectancy for individuals with Down

syndrome has increased from 10 years in 1960 to nearly 60 years

today according to the most recent CDC estimates; and

