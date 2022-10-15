Composer & Arranger Samuel Archer Launches New EP, "Tobago Carnival." | Pre-Orders Now Available

Album Cover Artwork for Samuel Archer's new music release, Tobago Carnival

Tobago Carnival October 28 - 30, 2022 | New Music

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician, Composer, and Arranger - Samuel Archer has launched his new EP, "Tobago Carnival," Now available for Pre Order on BandCamp.Com. The EP is to celebrate and commemorate Tobago's first Carnival, scheduled for October 28 - 30, 2022.

Calypso, Soca, and Jazz-Fusion are genres that music lovers can expect to hear in his new musical offering. Samuel revisits his musical roots and early influences during the late seventy's to the ninety's, when Soca, a derivative of Calypso, was in its early stages. Music scholars and enthusiasts would enjoy hearing the building blocks and rudiments in the instrumental arrangements on this EP.

Produced and Arranged by Samuel Archer

Mix Engineering credits: Pierre "P-MiXX" Salandy, Romano "One Dread" deSouza and Jon Evans

Mastering by Pierre "P-MiXX" Salandy OnPhire MasterMix

The Street Date for the album is October 18, 2022. The EP will soon be available on other Digital Platforms just before the carnival celebration.

Recently Samuel released his collaborative effort, Soul Music Vineyard, which explores the genres of Soul and R&B. Soul Music Vineyard features collaborating artists: Nadira Norjahan, Terrence Russell, Afi Soul, Raja-Nee, Camile Lawrence, Michelle Thompson, Lasro The King, Kia Renee, Jamia, Lex, The Great TK, and more…

Samuel has worked with artists and groups such as B2K, Horace Brown, 112, Courtney Fadlin, His Voice, Lovener Walcott, Aquannette Chinnery, Delroy Souden, Miriam Corlette Williams, and Nhojj, to mention a few.

He has contributed music to TV shows - Dr. 90210, The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, Property Ladder, How Clean Is Your House, Millionaire Matchmaker, and many others. He has also scored for films such as The Lockdown Club, All I Want, Moving In, Blue Suitcase, The Documentary: On The Road to Love Pain & Redemption, and more.

Sam's most recent productions are with Philadelphia native and celebrated singer, songwriter, and poet Nadira Norjahan. In 2013 Samuel and Nadira joined creative forces. They released Nadira Norjahan's Double A-Side [2014], Nadira Norjahan's Double A-Side, II [2015], and Love Pain & Redemption [2016], which is her full-length debut album. Singles "Hot Chocolate," "Love & Honey," and "SugaCane," were released between 2017 and 2020. On July 31, 2021, Nadira launched her sophomore project, Nadira Norjahan's return to Alkebulan.