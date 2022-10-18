Vinyl Ester Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Vinyl Ester?

A thermoset matrix resin that is a hybrid of epoxy and polyester is a vinyl ester resin. It is a molecular chain composed of a few ester groups covalently bonded to vinyl groups, and its reactive sites are located differently than in polyester. It is created by esterifying epoxy resin and an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. It is employed in the transportation, building and infrastructure, military, energy, and marine industries (pipelines, composite products and storage tanks).

Vinyl ester resins are used in a variety of industries, including the marine, aerospace, and automotive industries. They are also used in the production of sporting goods and infrastructure. Vinyl ester resins have superior chemical resistance and are often used in applications where there is exposure to harsh environments or chemicals.

Vinyl Ester Market Size Analysis:

The global vinyl ester market size was valued at USD XX billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2026. The increasing demand for composites from the construction and transportation industries is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Composites made using vinyl ester offer several advantages over conventional materials, such as improved strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals and extreme temperatures. These properties make them ideal for applications in various end-use industries, such as construction, transportation, aerospace, marine, and wind energy.

Vinyl Ester Market Drivers:

Trends show that as environmental laws and worries about dangerous emissions get stricter, there will be more demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) installations, which will make the market grow. Vinyl ester resins are mostly used in the FGD process for things like stack liners and piping for limestone slurry. These resins can be used well in flake glass lining systems, followed by FGD applications for both retrofits and new systems. During the forecast period, the market is also expected to grow because there will be more demand for materials that are resistant to corrosion. The market is also growing because there is more demand from end-user industries like tanks, pipes, waste water treatment, and chemicals, and more money is being spent on infrastructure.

Regional Outlook:

The Vinyl Ester Market is classified into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is estimated to be the leading market for vinyl ester resins due to high demand from end-use industries such as construction and transportation in the region. The APEJ market is projected to grow at a rapid pace owing to rising industrialization and urbanization in countries in the region. The MEA vinyl ester market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period on account of growing infrastructural development activities in the region.

Latin America and Western Europe are expected to be prominent markets for vinyl ester resins during the forecast period. The Latin American market is primarily driven by growing demand from end-use industries such as wind energy and transportation. The vinyl ester resin market in Western Europe is projected to expand at a moderate rate over the course of the forecast period on account of presence of major manufacturers in the region.

Vinyl Ester Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The key players in the vinyl ester market are Ashland Inc., Reichhold, Swancor Holding, Showa Denko, Aliancys, Interplastic Corporation, Sino Polymer Co., AOC, Polynt and Scott Bader Company among others. These companies have a strong presence in the North American region and have been actively involved in new product development to cater to the growing demand for vinyl esters from end-use industries such as construction, transportation, and marine.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Vinyl Ester industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Vinyl Ester market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Vinyl Ester market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Vinyl Ester market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Vinyl Ester and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Vinyl Ester across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Table of content:

Chapter 1 Preface 12

1.1 Report Scope and Description 12

1.1.1 Study Purpose 12

1.1.2 Target Audience 12

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings 12

1.2 Research Scope 13

1.3 Research Methodology 14

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research 14

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research 15

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review 15

1.3.4 Approach Adopted 15

1.3.5 Top-Down Approach 16

1.3.6 Bottom-Up Approach 16

1.3.7 Assumptions 17

1.4 Market Segmentation 17

Chapter 2 Executive Summary 18

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Vinyl Ester Market 19

2.1.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type, 2017 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 20

2.1.2 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry, 2017 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 21

2.1.3 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Geography, 2017 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 21

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics 22

3.1 Introduction 22

3.2 Market Dynamics 23

3.2.1 Market Drivers 23

3.2.1.1 Rise in demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) 23

3.2.1.2 Driver 2 24

3.2.2 Market Restraints 25

3.2.2.1 Low Shelf Life 25

3.2.2.2 Restraint 2 26

3.2.3 Market Opportunities 27

3.2.3.1 Growth Number of Wind Turbine Installations 27

3.2.3.2 Opportunity 2 28

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017 29

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017 30

Chapter 4 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type 31

4.1 Overview 31

4.1.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market Value Share, by Product Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %) 32

4.1.2 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 32

4.2 Bisphenol A 33

4.2.1 Global Bisphenol A Vinyl Ester Market, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 34

4.3 Elastomers 35

4.3.1 Global Elastomers Vinyl Ester Market, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 35

4.4 Novolac 36

4.4.1 Global Novolac Vinyl Ester Market, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 36

4.5 Brominated Fire Retardant 37

4.5.1 Global Brominated Fire Retardant Vinyl Ester Market, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 37

Chapter 5 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry 38

5.1 Overview 38

5.1.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market Value Share, by End-use Industry, 2017 & 2026 (Value, %) 39

5.1.2 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 39

5.2 Pipes & Tanks 40

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Pipes & Tanks, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 41

5.3 Marine 42

5.3.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Marine, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 42

5.4 Building & Construction 43

5.4.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Building & Construction, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 43

5.5 Land Transportation 44

5.5.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Land Transportation, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 44

5.6 FGD & Precipitators 45

5.6.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by FGD & Precipitators, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 45

5.7 Aerospace & Defense 46

5.7.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Aerospace & Defence, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 46

5.8 Wind Energy 47

5.8.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Wind Energy, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 47

Chapter 6 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Geography 48

6.1 Overview 48

6.1.1 Global Vinyl Ester Market Value Share, by Geography, 2017 & 2026 (Value %) 49

6.1.2 Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Geography 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 49

6.2 North America 50

6.2.1 North America Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 51

6.2.2 North America Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry, 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 52

6.2.3 North America Vinyl Ester Market, by Country (Tons) (US$ Mn) 53

6.3 Europe 54

6.3.1 Europe Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 54

6.3.2 Europe Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 56

6.3.3 Europe Vinyl Ester Market, by Country (Tons) (US$ Mn) 57

6.4 Asia Pacific 57

6.4.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 58

6.4.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 59

6.4.3 Asia Pacific Vinyl Ester Market, by Country (Tons) (US$ Mn) 60

6.5 Latin America 60

6.5.1 Latin America Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 61

6.5.2 Latin America Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 62

6.5.3 Latin America Vinyl Ester Market, by Country (Tons) (US$ Mn) 63

6.6 Middle East & Africa 63

6.6.1 Middle East & Africa Vinyl Ester Market, by Product Type 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 64

6.6.2 Middle East & Africa Vinyl Ester Market, by End-use Industry 2016 – 2026 (Tons) (US$ Mn) 65

6.6.3 Middle East & Africa Vinyl Ester Market, by Region (Tons) (US$ Mn) 66

Chapter 7 Company Profiles 67

7.1 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 67

7.2 Reichhold 69

7.3 Swancor Holding 70

7.4 Showa Denko 71

7.5 Aliancys 72

7.6 Interplastic Corporation 73

7.7 Sino Polymer Co. 74

7.8 AOC 75

7.9 Polynt 76

7.10 Scott Bader Company 77

7.11 DIC Material 78

…………..Continued

