PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 14, 2022 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SEC. BOYING REMULLA To borrow the bible verse, "I am not my brother's keeper" stands on all fours in the current family situation of Sec. Remulla. In my humble opinion, calls for the resignation of Sec. Remulla after the apprehension of his adult son is uncalled for, unjust and without basis. I firmly believe that all public servants should be judged on their own merits, on their work performance and not on what other people (even if related to them) do, most especially in this case a 38 year old adult. The adult son of Sec. Remulla exercises judgement independence and the good Secretary ceased to be his keeper when he turned 18. If the past 100 days in office of Sec. Remulla will be the basis for evaluation, then clearly the DOJ is in for more positive reforms in the coming years. I look forward to more progressive reforms in the DOJ under his stewardship.