Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market Growth Analysis with Size, Drivers, Trend at Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment?

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare, acquired, potentially fatal blood disease. The disease is characterized by the destruction of red blood cells, the formation of blood clots, and the dysfunction of bone marrow. PNH is associated with aplastic anaemia.

PNH is a highly uncommon, chronic blood disorder that affects roughly 20,000 people worldwide. Thrombosis, pancytopenia, and persistent intravascular hemolysis are the three most prominent manifestations of this life-threatening acquired disease. Around 10,000 cases of PNH are reported annually in North America and Europe, with an incidence of greater than 1,3 per million.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market Size Analysis:

The global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) treatment market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2028. The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of the disease and the availability of effective treatments.

The treatment approach for PNH is evolving rapidly. It is driven by the development of biologics that target the underlying hemolytic defect or abnormal hematopoietic stem cell. However, the high cost of therapy and surgical procedures such as stem cell transplants (SCT), the unfavourable reimbursement environment in developing regions, and the adverse side effects of available treatments may hinder market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, many patients do not recommend stem cell transplants because they are associated with high morbidity and mortality rates.

The only curative treatment for PNH patients is Allogeneic stem cell transplantation. The clinical outcomes of numerous SCT programmes indicate that this procedure is limited to a small number of patients with rare disorders. Only severe cases of PNH with life-threatening complications, such as progression to leukaemia or aplastic anaemia, are recommended to receive stem cell transplants. The indications for SCT have changed since the introduction of Soliris.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market Drivers:

The primary drivers for the growth of the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment market are the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the rising number of PNH cases.

Increasing incidence of blood and bone marrow disorders, an ageing population, and technological advances in stem cell transplantation are factors driving the PNH treatment market. However, the rising cost of medical equipment, particularly the surgical equipment required for stem cell transformation, the absence of reimbursement policies in developing regions, and the occurrence of side effects in related currently available treatments may impede the market for PNH treatments.

Regional Outlook:

The global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) treatment market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for PNH treatment owing to the availability of effective treatments and better healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the high awareness about PNH and its treatments among patients and physicians is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Europe is also one of the major markets for PNH treatment due to the presence of a large number of PNH patients. In addition, initiatives by key market players to raise awareness about PNH and its treatments are expected to boost the market growth in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing market for PNH treatment due to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about PNH, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Latin America is also expected to witness significant growth in the PNH treatment market due to increasing prevalence of PNH and availability of effective treatments in the region.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market Keyplayers Analysis:

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Akari Therapeutics, Plc; Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Amgen, Inc.; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; CinnaGen Co.; Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

