FPT invests in LTS Inc., strengthening consulting capabilities in Japan

TOKYO, VIETNAM, October 14 - Việt Nam's leading IT services provider, FPT, on Thursday announced an investment in the Japanese business consulting services provider LTS Inc., becoming a strategic shareholder. The investment is expected to help FPT strengthen its capabilities in Japan's consulting industry and target more double-digit million-dollar deals.

LTS Inc. is a Japan-based company specialising in delivering business process management, consulting services, and digital transformation solutions. ​​As a part of FPT’s ecosystem, LTS Inc. will join with other subsidiaries to provide consulting services to existing and new customers. According to the agreement, the focused fields include ERP-related services, low-code development-related services, and business management-related services.

The customer-centric alliance will help FPT enhance its consulting knowledge across industries, and engineering resources, improving customers’ business results. Through this collaboration, Việt Nam's leading IT services company provides LTS Inc. with strengthened software services and strong expertise in new emerging technologies. Also, FPT helps LTS Inc. target current and new customers, especially in the manufacturing industry, by combining the power of operational and information technology to support accelerating its digital transformation movement.

LTS Inc. contributes to building a high-quality workforce and a system for employee retention based on the company's know-how. This includes a strategy for human resource development, plans to provide necessary educational opportunities and an engaging working environment for FPT's employees. Additionally, LTS Inc. can leverage FPT's global presence across 27 countries to compete worldwide. - VNS