Gov. Ivey Hosts Second Annual Made in Alabama Showcase

Gov. Kay Ivey hosted the second annual Made in Alabama Showcase on Friday, October 14, 2022 to highlight Alabama-American made products during Manufacturing Month. The governor selected 14 top-rated businesses for their work in producing exceptional products for the state and invited them to exhibit their products at the Alabama State Capitol. Learn more at: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2022/10/governor-ivey-hosts-second-annual-made-in-alabama-showcase/ (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)