Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet the Moseleys

CAMDEN – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday introduced the Moseleys, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Laura Moseley has two children Christopher “Cayden” (10th grade) and Kynslie (7th grade) at Wilcox Academy.

“Laura Moseley’s story embodies exactly what the CHOOSE Act was created to support: parents making the best choices for their children.” said Governor Ivey. “Families like the Moseleys, rooted in their communities and committed to giving their children the best chance to succeed, deserve options. I am proud to see the CHOOSE Act opening doors for families across Alabama, and particularly in my hometown of Camden.”

Born and raised in Camden, Laura has been a bank teller for 17 years and values her small-town community and faith. She hoped to continue providing a safe haven for her family like she experienced growing up.

To other Alabama parents, Laura advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “The CHOOSE Act is the way to go – my family truly benefitted. This opportunity is a blessing and is here for a reason. I wanted my children to have a personable, hands-on education, and thanks to the CHOOSE Act, they now have an education that works best for them.”

The Moseley household is always busy with Cayden and Kynslie’s well-rounded interests. Cayden loves sports and never misses the chance to grab a ball and head outside. He enjoys football, basketball and track. Kynslie is fun, loving and enjoys reading a good book and perfecting math in the classroom.

Laura Moseley added, “Now, the sky is the limit. Governor Ivey opened doors with this opportunity and it shows that she really cares and wants the best for the people of Alabama. The CHOOSE Act is here to help real Alabama families – take a chance and apply.”

The CHOOSE Act can help families with instructional materials and supplies, covering items like curriculum, textbooks, workbooks, educational software, computers, school supplies and even fees charged by tutors or schools. With assistance from the CHOOSE Act, Laura has been able to secure a new computer and printer at home to improve Cayden and Kynslie’s after-school environment. Now, they can do homework, projects and assignments from the comfort of home.

The Moseley family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, including the McDades and the Walkers from Montgomery, the Siemenses in Dothan and the Carbonells in Birmingham, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program.

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act website provides Alabama families with the latest information about the CHOOSE Act, including eligibility information, an online application for both renewing and new families, program FAQ, important deadlines and parent and education service provider (ESP) guides.

The renewing family application portal for the 2026-2027 academic year will open on December 15, 2025, and the new family application portal will open on January 2, 2026. Both application portals close on March 31, with award notifications scheduled to be sent out on April 15, 2026.

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs) in Alabama.

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), which administers the program, students from every grade level applied for funding this year, with over 23,000 students receiving approval. This equates to over $124 million in ESAs supporting school choice for Alabama families and students.

For information, visit www.chooseact.alabama.gov, which has program information such as a Parent Guide, a Program FAQ and a list of approved education service providers. The application process for the 2026-2027 academic year will begin in January 2026.

