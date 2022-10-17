Submit Release
Andréa Albright has released her 27th book - Authority Catalyst

Andréa Albright, CEO of Beverly Hills Publishing

Authority Catalyst Available Now

The Proven Strategy to Create a High-End Authority Brand to Scale Your Business, Attract Top Media Publicity and be Spotlighted on the Global Stage.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CEO and Founder of Beverly Hills Publishing, Andréa Albright has released her 27th book, Authority Catalyst - The Proven Strategy to Create a High-End Authority Brand to Scale Your Business, Attract Top Media Publicity and be Spotlighted on the Global Stage.

Andréa provides the strategy in elevating the expert to authority status.

Why be an authority? To be an authority means you hold the most powerful position in our society today. When you are an authority, you control your future. Opportunities come to you. You are able to dictate the direction of your career and financial success.

“Experts are replaceable, experts are one seminar away from being taken over by another expert. When you are an authority you are in a category of one” - Andréa Albright

The expert is surrounded by competition, the authority is a category leader, knowing that leadership is the highest position of service that you can take. It’s the knowing-ness of yourself that makes you authentic which is a critical differentiator to becoming an authority.

The Authority Catalyst is how you align your career with your soul. You cannot be an authority unless you truly have the passion.

Known as the “Bunk-Bed Billionaire,” thought leader and legacy maker, Andréa Albright is disrupting the publishing industry. She is also currently one of the 2.3% of female founders who has secured venture capital in the U.S.

Andréa is able to launch authority brands in the most competitive industries. Whether it's cryptocurrency, real estate, investing, personal development, spirituality, entertainment, or any industry with an audience of millions, there is a strategy to become an authority, and she has discovered it. Andréa has cracked the authority code.

Authority Catalyst is now available in hardback as well as digital download.

Heather Bucciano
Beverly Hills Publishing
+1 516-991-6172
