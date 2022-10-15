Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the 800 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:44 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took property from the establishment. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/y3byWldcrmI

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.