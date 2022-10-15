Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Comments on Strong September Tax Receipts

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on the State’s net revenue receipts for September 2022, which topped projections by $110 million for the month.  

 

“Nebraska’s growth continues to be incredibly strong, creating opportunities for our families to enjoy the Good Life,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “In September, State revenues far exceeded forecasts once again.  By growing Nebraska and controlling spending, the State was able to deliver historic tax relief in the 2022 legislative session.  Our ongoing growth has allowed us to make strategic investments in infrastructure—such as rural broadband and the Perkins County Canal—without taking on debt.  In fact, we’ve not only avoided debt, we’ve built the largest rainy day fund in State history!  Thanks to Nebraskans whose hard work is helping our state thrive.”

 

So far in fiscal year 2022-23 (July through September) net General Fund receipts have been $1.628 billion, which is 9.4% above the certified forecast.

