Utility Locator Market worth $1,109 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 5.9%

[194 Pages Report] The utility locator market is projected to grow from USD 833 million in 2022 to USD 1,109 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The report "Utility Locator Market by Technique (Electromagnetic Field, GPR), Offering (Equipment and Services), Target (Metallic Utilities and Non-Metallic Utilities), Vertical (Oil & Gas, Electricity, Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The utility locator market is projected to grow from USD 833 million in 2022 to USD 1,109 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the market attributed to the concern for safety and protection of the underground utilities and benefits of utility locator over traditional technologies/ methods.

• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181874750

Browse 150 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 194 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Utility Locator Market and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/utility-locator-market-181874750.html

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) technique to grow at a highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027.

Using GPR utility locator one can locate metallic as well as non-metallic underground objects and utilities. GPR technique can locate subsurface structure in material like soil, rock, concrete, asphalt, wood and water. locate objects and subsurface structures in material like soil, rock, concrete, asphalt, wood and water. The GPR technique is used to locate buried pipes, tanks, manholes, cables, and other related buried objects. The GPR utility locator is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Utility locator equipment offering is to register for largest share of utility locator market throughout the forecast period.

The utility locating equipment comprises various components such as transmitters, receivers, and other accessories. The utility locating devices work on the principle of generating and transmitting the signal onto the utility buried under the earth with the help of a transmitter. The transmission signal can vary based on utility locating techniques such as electromagnetic field and GPR. Advancement in utility locating equipment to locate underground utilities, leading to rise in demand globally.

Water and sewage vertical to offer lucrative opportunities for utility locator.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the concern for safety and protection of the underground utilities. Digging without locating the underground high-pressure water mains and sewage lines may lead to injury as the jet of water from the mains may include stones or other hard objects ejected from the pipe. Utility locating and mapping devices help in identifying water and sewer utility networks for meeting water pressure requirements or reducing water-in-basement issues. And the ground penetration radar technic of utility locator can be used even on ice to help in locating the water and sewage pipeline, buried objects, thickness of the ice, glaciology

North America to lead utility locator market in 2027.

North America’s dominance can be attributed to the inclination of various governments to adopt advanced technologies such as utility locator using GPR or electromagnetic field technique in various vertical to locate objects, pipes etc. The market in North America is also driven by market leaders headquartered in the region.

Rigid tool company (US), Ditch Witch (The Charles Machine works) (US), Leica Geosystems AG (US), Vivax-Metrotech Corporation (US), 3M(US), USIC LLC (US), MultiVIEW Locates Inc. (Canada), and Ground penetrating radar (US) are the company based in the region.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Utility Locator Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insighs that will help your businessgrow.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/utility-locator-market-181874750.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Utility Locator Market worth $1,109 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 5.9%