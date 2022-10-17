The Outlaw Ocean Podcast Distributes Episode 4, “From the Sea, Freedom,” Based on Reporting by Journalist Ian Urbina
The sea has always been a metaphor for freedom – an escape from governments, laws and other people.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Outlaw Ocean Podcast released a fourth episode this week. The episode explores sea mavericks, from a libertarian who created his own micronation at sea to a gynecologist who operates a clandestine medical ship providing abortion access to women in countries where it’s illegal and sometimes deadly.
The Outlaw Ocean Podcast is a 7 part series based on reporting by investigative journalist Ian Urbina. The series explores a gritty and lawless realm rarely seen, populated by traffickers and smugglers, pirates and mercenaries, wreck thieves and repo men, vigilante conservationists and elusive poachers, seabound abortion providers, clandestine oil dumpers, shackled slaves and cast-adrift stowaways.
The podcast aims to not merely describe The Outlaw Ocean to our audience with language, but to bring them inside it, through sound, by immersing them in the unforgettable and utterly singular sensory universe of the high seas.
These stories are framed by an extensive series of new studio interviews with Ian Urbina, plus exclusive interviews with additional guests who contribute depth to each episode.
The fourth episode takes us off the coast of England to Sealand, a rogue “micronation” meant to embody this very freedom. Sealand was founded on an abandoned British anti-aircraft platform in 1967. “From the Sea, Freedom” explores the world of libertarian-minded endeavors at sea, where renegades of all sorts seek to escape the laws of land-bound nation-states.
The reporting also visits the high seas near Mexico to meet other characters who leverage the freedom and legal gray area found offshore. This episode introduces the listener to Rebecca Gomperts, the founder of Women on Waves, a group that provides abortion access for women who live in countries where it is restricted. Secretly carrying several Mexican women beyond national waters, Rebecca uses a loophole in maritime law to legally administer pills that will end their pregnancies.
You can listen to The Outlaw Ocean on all podcast platforms. New episodes come out every Monday.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
