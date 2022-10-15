2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: A Glimpse of a Promising Day

Edward Ibeh’s poetry prowess will be showcased at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

This is my go-to book when I’m relaxing and finding my inner peace.”
— Tim, Amazon Customer Review

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By laying bare his heart and soul through every page of his book, author Edward Ibeh’s A Glimpse of a Promising Day will be displayed by Authors Press at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022. Ibeh, a Nigerian-American poet and Navy veteran, speaks to everyone across the world and all races as this debut work speaks to the young and young at heart. Ibeh’s poetic ink is a reflection of his tenderness, creativity, attention to detail, and an insatiable curiosity for almost everyone and everything around him. He is one of a kind in having an endless fascination with the human condition and a deep love for nature, people, and all forms of life.

Grab a copy of the book now! Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

A Glimpse of a Promising Day
Written by Edward Ibeh
Kindle |
Paperback |

About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Their team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse | Featured Books

You just read:

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: A Glimpse of a Promising Day

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098 info@authorspress.com
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: What Do You See by Tanya Byland
2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: A Glimpse of a Promising Day
2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Be Kind by Olivia Hartwell Collins
View All Stories From This Author