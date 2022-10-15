2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Be Kind by Olivia Hartwell Collins

Olivia Hartwell Collins' "Be Kind" — a touching story about kindness and compassion will be featured at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the ten-second rule states, it is unnecessary to comment on another person’s concern if he or she cannot change it within ten seconds. One must observe proper etiquette in communicating with others; it doesn’t cost a cent to express kindness.

Olivia Hartwell Collins’ Be Kind will be featured in the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, together with some of the renowned names and works in the literary industry.

“This is a fictional book about a homeless teen being labeled and laughed at by her peers because of her bad hygiene. A new student decides to be a solution to the problem by showing kindness.”

— Olivia Hartwell Collins, Be Kind

A fictional story written by Olivia Hartwell Collins revolves around the life of a homeless teen named Olivia who is treated as an outcast. Her classmates like to throw derogatory names such as “stinky” whenever she is around. The author wrote this book as a reminder to be sensitive to the way we treat others. The world does not revolve around you, other people have their own burdens to carry and battles to conquer too. Treating our peers with pure grace and compassion is a step toward building healthy relationships and connections.

Olivia Hartwell Collins is a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and an Army veteran. A benevolent and compassionate individual who loves to help others, especially those who are less fortunate.

