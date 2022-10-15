2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: On Earth, as it is in Heaven by Charles Eben Johns

Author expresses his appreciation to God for His goodness through this intimate transcribed journal

My intention for you is to find a way to deal with all things in life, good, bad, or neutral, through the stories in this book.”
— Charles Eben Johns, author of On Earth, as it is in Heaven

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Eben Johns’ personalized transcribed journal from late 2009, 2010, and 2011 detailing his life’s ups and downs— though mostly downs as this timeline covers his family’s most dreadful catastrophe. On Earth, as it is in Heaven is John’s way of showing his gratitude to God and sharing how that terrible time of his life turned into the best time of his life which he called “the summer of life”.

“My intention for you is to find a way to deal with all things in life, good, bad, or neutral, through the stories in this book. I had no idea, at the time, I entered these stories in my journal that the journal as a whole is a comprehensive how-to-manual. It is very simple. May the grace of thankfulness inundate every soul on earth.”
— Charles Eben Johns, author of the book On Earth, as it is in Heaven

The author emphasized how God played a big role in shaping who he is today and how he and his family overcame the turbulence. He talks about the immense gratitude he felt despite the obstacles, and how these obstacles became the pinnacle of his Thanksgivings.

Copies of the book are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online bookstores.

On Earth, as it is in Heaven
Written by Charles Eben Johns
Paperback |
