2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Well Worth MY Soul by Pam Weinreis

Loving mother and grandmother writes a guide to help her readers develop a closer relationship with God

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever felt like you have been foregoing your intimate relationship with God in favor of more "urgent" matters in your life? Author Pam Weinreis seeks to help her readers find the right path in a way that brings them closer to God. She does this by displaying her book Well Worth MY Soul at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19–23, 2022.

To top off the well-versed writing structure, Weinreis was far from egotistical as she did not only focus on using her own experiences as a guide but also on using the scriptures to further back her book and push her readers closer to God. She aims to teach the fundamental principles of how we can move closer to God and provides possible explanations for why we drift away from Him. This is a timely work of value that also glorifies the name of God and how He does not give us adversities that we cannot overcome because He is, after all, a loving God.

Pam Weinreis is the wife of a rancher who raises cattle along the Little Missouri River and the mother of four beautiful grown and married children. She is also a grandmother of seven precious little kids living a simple life in a complex world. Don’t miss a copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Well Worth MY Soul

Written by Pam Weinreis

Kindle |

Paperback |

