2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Henry's Hope by Emmalisa Horlacher

The birthplace of hope and how it stays despite life’s rough roads is gearing up to make noise in Frankfurt, Germany

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The very thought of hope and even the smallest specks of its remnants is what should fill in every crevice of a person’s life. This is what author Emmalisa Horlacher puts forward in her book Henry's Hope which will be displayed by Authors Press at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

Horlacher uses Henry’s mind as the birthplace of Hope, a little thought that goes around looking for reasons to stay. This describes almost all the encounters and thoughts that go through Henry’s mind when making friends and enemies. This paints a picture of what is inside the mind of someone very depressed and addresses the sensitive societal issue of suicide. Though the author does not insist on it as a substitute for professionals, she hopes that this may somehow serve as an easy-to-understand guide to human experience.

Emmalisa Horlacher is a current student at Brigham Young University studying for a bachelor’s degree. She grew up in West Valley City, Utah, with her sister and two brothers. Aside from being a person with a passion for writing, she is also a disciple of Jesus Christ—a feat that brings joy to her life.

You can purchase a copy of the book on the author’s website, https://emmalisabooks.com/. It is also up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Henry's Hope

Written by Emmalisa Horlacher

