2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Henry's Hope by Emmalisa Horlacher

The birthplace of hope and how it stays despite life’s rough roads is gearing up to make noise in Frankfurt, Germany

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The very thought of hope and even the smallest specks of its remnants is what should fill in every crevice of a person’s life. This is what author Emmalisa Horlacher puts forward in her book Henry's Hope which will be displayed by Authors Press at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

Horlacher uses Henry’s mind as the birthplace of Hope, a little thought that goes around looking for reasons to stay. This describes almost all the encounters and thoughts that go through Henry’s mind when making friends and enemies. This paints a picture of what is inside the mind of someone very depressed and addresses the sensitive societal issue of suicide. Though the author does not insist on it as a substitute for professionals, she hopes that this may somehow serve as an easy-to-understand guide to human experience. 

Emmalisa Horlacher is a current student at Brigham Young University studying for a bachelor’s degree. She grew up in West Valley City, Utah, with her sister and two brothers. Aside from being a person with a passion for writing, she is also a disciple of Jesus Christ—a feat that brings joy to her life.
You can purchase a copy of the book on the author’s website, https://emmalisabooks.com/. It is also up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Henry's Hope
Written by Emmalisa Horlacher
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |


About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Their team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse | Featured Books

