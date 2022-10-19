Submit Release
Ananda Soul Launches a New Collection: Of Shadows and Light

I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness because it shows me the stars. – Og Mandino

— Og Mandino
— Og Mandino
KABUPATEN GIANYAR, BALI, INDONESIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ananda Soul, makers of ethically sourced jewelry, announces the release of its newest collection, "Of Shadows and Light." The collection, which features necklaces, earrings and rings, was inspired by the night sky and her beautiful protagonists – the moon, the sun, Venus and the stars – and reminds us to let our light shine upon the world.

The necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings included in this collection are made of 22kt gold and recycled 925 sterling silver. Individual pieces feature gemstones such as moonstone, labradorite and rose quartz, among others. The new collection features pieces such as:

- "Own Who You Are" Hoop Earrings
- "The Universe Has my Back" Necklace
- "Among the Stars" Ring
- "Intuitive Wisdom" Bracelet

For detailed descriptions of each piece and the intention behind their design, please visit: https://anandasoul.com/blogs/blog/of-shadows-and-light-a-new-jewlery-collection-is-ready-to-be-met

The "Of Shadows and Light" collection is now available on Ananda Soul's website at: https://anandasoul.com/collections/of-shadows-and-light

About Ananda Soul Creations

Ananda Soul makes ethically sourced jewelry that inspires and changes the world. All products are hand-made from sustainable materials and 10% of all proceeds are donated to the ‘Adopt a family’ project to help alleviate poverty in the remote regions of Bali.

Over the course of the last decade, Ananda Soul jewelry has brought delight to thousands of people who want sustainably sourced and specially made creations. From team members to shoppers, Ananda Soul seeks to establish a sense of family with those who reach out to them.

Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, and their wide selection of jewelry perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: Jl. Dewisita 10, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Website: http://www.anandasoul.com/
Email: contact@anandasoul.com
Phone: +62 821-3875-1501

Christina Zipperlen
Ananda Soul
+62 821-3875-1501
contact@anandasoul.com
