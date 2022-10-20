The Charity Hub Turns Excess Inventory into $75,000 for Habitat for Humanity

Liquidate for a Cause. The Charity Hub Cheque Presentation to Habitat for Humanity Canada Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

Customer returns and excess inventory are liquidated into cash and donated to help families in need of affordable housing

Our unique business model helps companies responsibly & strategically dispose of excess inventory so it doesn’t end up in the landfill, while also making an invaluable contribution to charities.” — Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH) is pleased to announce its latest donation of $75,000 to Habitat for Humanity. TCH liquidated customer returns and excess inventory from North American big box retailers and manufacturers, creating life-changing charitable donations for Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes for families in need.

With this latest contribution, TCH has donated over $96,800 to Habitat for Humanity Canada over the last 18 months. TCH’s continued support of cash donations to Habitat for Humanity assists them in bringing communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership.

“The goal of The Charity Hub is to help companies benefit from liquidating their excess inventory and working together to give back to worthy causes that improve the communities we all live in,” says Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO. “We know that the last couple of years have been difficult for businesses and charities. Our unique business model helps companies responsibly and strategically dispose of excess inventory so it doesn’t end up in the landfill, while also making an invaluable contribution to charities – it’s a win-win for everyone.”

“The Charity Hub’s continued support just reinforces what good corporate partnerships can do for communities,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “This donation will help us build more affordable homes for Canadian families. With so many people in need of decent and affordable housing, creating more safe places to call home is more important than ever. Every donation makes a difference.”

About The Charity Hub

The Charity Hub (TCH) offers a unique triple impact liquidation solution that helps companies support their corporate social responsibility and raise their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profile by turning excess and unwanted inventory into charitable donations. As a Broker for Good, TCH makes it easy for global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers to responsibly liquidate inventory by coordinating all logistics and sales, and then donating 50% of TCH’s net profits to the suppliers’ preferred charity. In 18 months’ time The Charity Hub has created close to $500,000 in charitable funds and prevented hundreds of trailer loads from ending up in landfills. Our expertise is moving inventory, our power is giving back. To learn more about turning excess into impact and liquidating for a good cause, contact https://thecharityhub.ca/.

How The Charity Hub Works.

Watch & Learn More About The Charity Hub:

- What The Charity Hub Does for Companies: https://youtu.be/sdEpLxfUS_0

- What The Charity Hub Does for Charities: https://youtu.be/veMjFY3NkME

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable home ownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners, and 49 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better and healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit http://www.habitat.ca/.

Introducing the Charity Hub