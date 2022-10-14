Submit Release
Construction Activities Scheduled Next Week in Philadelphia and Delaware Counties

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction activities are scheduled in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for bridge repair and line striping.

The work schedules and locations are:

  • Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for line striping; and
  • Wednesday, October 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Victory Avenue between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Keystone Avenue in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, for bridge retaining wall repair.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

 

 

 

 


