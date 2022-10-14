Construction Activities Scheduled Next Week in Philadelphia and Delaware Counties

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction activities are scheduled in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for bridge repair and line striping.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for line striping; and

Wednesday, October 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Victory Avenue between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Keystone Avenue in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, for bridge retaining wall repair.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

