ADOT to share statewide EV charging station plan at Oct. 19 meeting

Proposed electric vehicle charing station locations

TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a public open house Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Tucson to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona. 

The meeting will be the first in a series of public meetings throughout the state to share details of the initial plan implementation and seek public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT electric vehicle charging station network.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham, 777 W. Cushing St. in Tucson, in the Cactus Ballroom.

The meeting will be held in an open house format without a formal presentation. A recorded presentation with study details will be shown throughout the meeting and study team members will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

The charging stations will be funded through the National Vehicle Infrastructure Program, or NEVI. The goal of the federal NEVI program is to encourage adoption of electric vehicles by improving the accessibility, reliability and equity of clean transportation options.

For more information about the EV plan, additional ways to provide input including an online survey, as well as details on upcoming meetings throughout the state, visit AZDOT.gov/EVPlan.

