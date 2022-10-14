Everygame Poker Are 100% Ready to Reload

Huge deposit bonus and much more online this week

When it comes to counting up the offers at Everygame Poker, it's as easy as one, two, three. That sure is the case this week with three stunning specials available to all players – and here's what you can get your hands on.

Up first is a reload bonus that is quite simply perfection – a 100% bonus with your next deposit, all the way up to $200. It just doesn't get much better than that. Reload with $25 or more to your Everygame Poker account, enter the bonus code ACE2022 and your deposit will be matched all the way. This unmissable deal is available until October 19th.

On the subject of unmissable, next on the agenda is the biggest event on the Everygame Poker schedule – the $10,000 Sunday Myriad. This is Texas Hold'Em with a twist. A tournament with three different formats, changing weekly, all with a little something different on offer.

There's the classic deepstack format plus two bounty events – the progressive bounty and the big bounty. With the latter pair, a chunk of the buy-in goes to the prize pool and the rest to the bounty pot. That means whenever you eliminate an opponent, you earn a little extra cash. But beware, for every player you knock out, the bigger target on your back. The hunt is on!

If you wanna be a part of it, you can qualify via Satellites which take place several times a day all week long, or just buy-in for $115 ahead of the Main Event this Sunday – and every Sunday – at 2:15pm Eastern.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

They say good things come in threes, so the final installment this week comes in the shape of a Blackjack Bonus and $30 in Free Bets. To get in on this deal, players just need to log in – where they'll find 15x $2 bets waiting to use on the brilliant Blackjack 21.

Head to Everygame Poker's Casino section, tap to the Tangente tab and load up this casino classic for the chance to turn your freebies into a maximum of £250. Good luck!

Editor's notes:

About Everygame Poker:

https://poker.everygame.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005482/en/