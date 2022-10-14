HDBank credit cardholders can opt for zero-interest instalment payment

VIETNAM, October 14 -

HCM CITY — By using a feature that allows conversion of a purchase transaction into instalment payment at zero interest on the mobile app, HDBank credit cardholders (both domestic and international cards) can comfortably shop first and pay later without worrying about interest rates.

Customers can convert to installment payments on the app in case of transactions worth at least VNĐ3 million (US$124.4) that have not yet been billed in their monthly statement.

HDBank cardholders can enjoy zero interest instalments for flexible terms of three or six months at a conversion fee starting at 3.5 per cent.

To convert to instalment payment, HDBank credit cardholders only need to access the bank’s app, select the transaction they want to convert to instalment payment and choose the requisite term to complete the registration within just 30 seconds.

The conversion result will be notified to customers through a message on the application.

Instalment purchases have become popular now. They help people both enjoy life and a reasonable financial plan. The transaction amount is divided into small portions to help customers reduce their financial burden.

Now, with the online conversion feature on the HDBank app, customers can convert their payment transactions using credit cards into instalments quickly, safely and simply.

The HDBank mobile app is constantly improved and it constantly introduces new products, services and diverse features to meet the increasing financial management needs of customers.

Recently HDBank announced a lifetime free policy for all online transactions to all existing and new customers.

Customers can also choose account numbers for free through a few simple steps on the HDBank mobile app.

HDBank also regularly rolls out attractive promotions for credit card holders.

For instance, HDBank Vietjet Platinum credit cardholders can enjoy the lowest interest rates in the market, get global travel insurance of up to VNĐ11 billion, cashback when buying air tickets, and priority check-in at Vietjet counters.

HDBank has also launched the HDBank Petrolimex 4-in-1 super card, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, with annual fees waived for the first year, no minimum spending requirement, cashback when buying petrol at Petrolimex stations, and unlimited cashback on all domestic and overseas spending at a rate of up to 0.3 per cent.

Through the zero interest instalment conversion feature, HDBank continues to affirm its goal of comprehensive digital transformation to offer customers the best experiences at a time when many are switching to the online shopping trend. — VNS