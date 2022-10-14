Submit Release
Aren & Élise Book Launching

Know more about this compelling contemporary realistic novel “Aren & Élise” to be released in October.

FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES , October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aren & Élise is a modern retelling of the biblical story of Abraham and Sarah. The year is 2011. The main characters are Aren Karajian, a retired solar technology engineer, and Élise Douchet, a private school French teacher in Boston. A fall and subsequent rescue during a morning hike in Vermont precipitate their encounter. A dogged pursuit ensues.

“It is not a date. It’s tea and
conversation.”
It’s a date,” she said

“And so it is. I’ll see you at three…”
She laughed this time flashing the whitest smile.

A sultry romance flourishes. A miracle happens.

Can a miracle upend your life and shatter your relationship? Boston has a centuries-old tradition of marathons. In the Boston Marathon, you must go through Heartbreak Hill to finish the race. So it is for Aren and Élise in the Marathon of their life.

For all of their worldly sophistication, in the end, Aren and Élise learn the answers to the great existential questions that are not found in books, careers, fancy vacations, and philosophy. Like their ancestors before them, prayer and humility are the only way to move forward.

Aren & Élise will be available in the middle of October. You can purchase this book through the publisher’s website https://www.theewingspublishing.com/bookstore/ once it is available.

Ettenig Sayam’s parents came to the United States during the early days of the Civil Rights movement. Ettenig Sayam grew up in New Jersey where she attended Catholic schools and later attended Drew University, a Methodist College.
She studied French and eventually did a year of study in Tours, France, and later two years in Paris through Middlebury College to pursue a Master’s Degree in French. She also received her law degree from Northeastern University School of Law and practiced law as well as do pro bono work.

Ettenig is married with two children and a dog. She resides in Massachusetts where she worked for many years in the financial services industry as a compliance professional. She now divides her time between learning chocolate making and beekeeping and taking on occasional legal assignments.

To know more about Ettenig, click the link below to visit her website and her social media links for the latest update about her book.

www.ettenigsayambooks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085652155777
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ettenig.sayam/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EttenigSayam
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkpceYx6ujIYmmuaoF_B_mg

Or you may contact the Marketing company Glasslink Solutions

Ettenig Sayam
Harper Partners LLC
+1 303-800-6275
sarah@harperpartnersllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

