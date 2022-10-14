Clare Advisors Represents Buffalo Groupe in its Purchase of Sports Marketing Surveys USA
Acquisition expands Buffalo Groupe’s research capabilitiesWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&A Advisory firm Clare Advisors (www.clareadvisors.com) is pleased to announce that it served as financial advisor to Buffalo Groupe, LLC, a collection of agencies, events, and media properties, in its acquisition of Sports Marketing Surveys USA (SMS), the industry leader in sports research.
Buffalo Groupe (www.buffalogroupe.com) is a collection of agencies comprised of industry-leading companies including Buffalo Agency, BGRM, 54 Brands, Longitudes Group, The First Call, and Moments Live - authentically serving the escape industries of golf, outdoor recreation, travel, lifestyle, real estate, and active sport. Together with Longitudes Group, SMS, along with its ActionWatch subsidiary, will merge complementary capabilities, offering clients a full range of research, analysis, and insights into the purchase journey and behaviors of consumers in golf and outdoor sports, including tennis, running, and surfing. "The ways in which America plays and exercises are constantly evolving, and arguably the nation has never been more active. We are excited for the future of the sports industry and excited to support that future as part of Buffalo Groupe,” said Keith Storey, President of Sports Marketing Surveys USA.
“Buffalo Groupe is a marketing company built on a deep understanding of golf and related audiences,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CEO of Buffalo Groupe. “SMS and ActionWatch bring decades of leading sports industry research and insights that will greatly expand our capabilities both in golf and to the broader outdoor and ‘escape’ categories. We are excited to welcome the SMS team to Buffalo.”
John Burns of Clare Advisors helped facilitate the transaction between Buffalo Groupe and SMS. "John was a key partner with us in every aspect of this transaction including strategy, valuation, and deal structure,” added Kyle. “He is a trusted advisor and confidante as Buffalo Groupe executes against our aggressive growth goals. I regularly seek his counsel and strongly recommend him and Clare Advisors to any firm active in M&A."
About Clare Advisors:
Clare Advisors is a boutique Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Financial Advisory firm that specializes in servicing digital advertising, marketing communications, media, and internet-based businesses. For more information, please go to www.clareadvisors.com.
