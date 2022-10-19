Unleash The Alien This Halloween With The Special Edition Alienware Backpack By Mobile Edge
For More than 20 Years, Mobile Edge Has Produced Alienware Backpacks, Cases, and Apparel
For more than two decades, Alienware has relied on Mobile Edge to produce its branded, protective cases. Rugged, versatile, & stylish these laptop backpacks and cases have become a gamer's top choice.”YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES , October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Halloween, Alienware's Area-51m Elite special edition backpack by Mobile Edge packs a ghostly appeal. Produced in limited quantities, the backpack’s exterior is white/gray with a reflective Alien head logo, while the interior is silver. A great and unique carrying solution for gamers any time of year, the Area-51m Elite is especially suited for Halloween.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
“Since its founding in 1996, Alienware has been synonymous with premier gaming brands around the globe,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “For more than two decades, Alienware has relied on Mobile Edge to produce its distinctive line of branded, protective cases. Rugged, versatile, and stylish, these full-featured laptop backpacks and cases have become a top choice for anyone serious about protecting their mobile gaming tech.”
At 14-inches wide by 21-inches tall and 9-inches deep, the Alienware Area-51m White Elite Backpack comes with a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. The backpack offers three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets to store and organize a wide range of gaming gear. It features full-size keyboard storage and a padded laptop section with custom perforated foam that protects from bumps and drops.
There’s a convenient gadget pocket built into the top of the backpack for sunglasses, a wallet, and other quick-access items. Nylon side pockets easily store water bottles and umbrellas, while a bottom, zippered pocket stores t-shirts, socks, and “dash-and-go” items.
As for the genesis for the special edition, June explains, “We know gamers are always looking for super cool, otherworldly designs to showcase their style and their personalities. This special edition seemed like a great way to feature the brand’s distinctive alien head in a way that’s unique and fun.” Plus, the backpack’s ghostly appearance makes it a timely fashion statement for gamers who want to stand out at Halloween getaways.
Alienware fans can also show their love for the brand with hats, hoodies, t-shirts, and jackets, also made by Mobile Edge. All Alienware apparel features the iconic Alienware logo so gamers can step out in style.
In recognition of their partnerships with Alienware and other leading gaming manufacturers, shoppers can use promo code SCARE now through Halloween at checkout to receive 20% off MSRP on purchases made through the Mobile Edge online store, plus free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Some exclusions apply.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
