Paving Set for This Week on Clinton, Centre Roadwork Project

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers today on the progress of its ongoing paving project in Centre and Clinton counties. All work is extremely weather and schedule dependent. Traffic control will feature roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.



Drivers can expect the following in Clinton County—through October 17:

On Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge, the contractor completed milling Monday, October 10. Paving started today and will continue Saturday, October 15. The contractor will not pave on Sunday and expects to finish Monday, October 17. Shoulder backup and guide rail replacement will follow.

Other roads completed this year in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections

Drivers can expect the following in Centre County through October 25:

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road: The contractor completed milling on Wednesday, October 5, and expects to start paving Tuesday, October 18, and continue through Tuesday, October 25. Shoulder backup and guide rail replacement to follow.

(Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road: The contractor completed milling on Wednesday, October 5, and expects to start paving Tuesday, October 18, and continue through Tuesday, October 25. Shoulder backup and guide rail replacement to follow. On Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections of Allen and Atherton (Route 3014) streets: The contractor still intends to complete patchwork on Wednesday, October 19. The contractor anticipates beginning milling and paving operations Tuesday, October 25, and finishing on Wednesday, October 26. Shoulder backup and line painting will follow.

Other roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road) -- Complete

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road-- Complete

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road--Complete

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



