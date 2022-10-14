Resurfacing Scheduled on Several State Highways Next Week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, Counties - Paving with Closure is Scheduled on Red Hill Road in Bucks County

10/14/2022 King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing is scheduled on several state highways next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Delaware counties under several projects to repair and pave more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region. The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, October 17, though Wednesday, October 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Market Street between 22nd Street and 15th Street for paving; and

Monday, October 17, through Wednesday, October 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on 15th Street between Vine Street and JFK Boulevard for prepping and paving. Bucks County

Delaware County Sunday, October 16, though Friday, October 21, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Darlington Road/New Darlington Road/Valley Road between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Chester Heights Borough and Middletown and Edgmont townships for milling and paving;

Sunday, October 16, through Friday, October 21, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Crum Creek Road between Beatty Road and State Road in Upper Providence and Nether Providence townships for milling and paving;

Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Sharon Avenue/Clifton Avenue between Hook Road and Springfield Road in Aldan, Collingdale, Sharon Hill, and Darby boroughs for milling and paving;

Monday, October 17, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Darby Paoli Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Brooke Road in Radnor Township for milling;

Tuesday, October 18, and Wednesday, October 19, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on St. Davids Road between Church Road and the Route 252 (Darby Paoli Road) Interchange in Newtown and Radnor townships for milling;

Tuesday, October 18, through Friday, October 21, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Sellers Avenue between Fairmont Road and Ridley Avenue in Ridley Park Borough and Ridley Township for milling and paving;

Wednesday, October 19, through Friday, October 21, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Chestnut Street/Waterville Road between Route 320 (Providence Avenue) and Brookhaven Road in City of Chester and Nether Providence Township for milling and paving; and

Thursday, October 20, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Gulph Creek Road between King of Prussia Road and County Line Road in Radnor Township for milling. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. Local access All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these resurfacing projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #

