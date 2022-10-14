Submit Release
Reminder: NB I-83 Bridge at Eisenhower Interchange to be Closed Tomorrow for Inspection

10/14/2022

​Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that the bridge carrying northbound Interstate 83 over Route 322/Eisenhower Boulevard/I-283 at the Eisenhower Interchange in Dauphin County will be closed tomorrow for an inspection.

The inspection will be from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15. The single lane bridge carrying northbound I-83 over Route 322, Eisenhower Boulevard, and I-283 will be closed during that time.


A signed detour will be in place. Motorists should take eastbound Route 322 to the Pen-Har Interchange to Pen-Har Drive, turn right on Pen-Har Drive and proceed to Paxton Street, turn right on Paxton Street, then turn left onto the ramp to westbound Route 322 and follow the signs to northbound I-83.


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


