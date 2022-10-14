Route 19 Perry Highway Lane Restrictions Start Monday in Ross Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will start Monday, October 17 weather permitting.

Singles lane restrictions will occur on Route 19 between Ivory Avenue and Center Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-November. Crews from Pugliano Construction Company will conduct ADA curb ramp installation work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

