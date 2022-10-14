I-79 Glenfield Interchange Ramp Inspection Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities at the I-79 Glenfield interchange in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, October 17-18 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing and shoulder closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on the ramp from northbound I-79 to southbound Route 65 as crews from A&A Consultants conduct inspection work. Additionally, single-lane closures will occur on Route 65 in the inspection area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

