Southbound I-579 Bridge Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on southbound I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, October 17-20 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur on the I-579 bridge carrying traffic from southbound I-279 (Parkway North) to the Veterans Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, intermittent restrictions on various ramps under the bridge will occur.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the ramp inspections.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

