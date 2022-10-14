Seniors Learn ‘It’s Never Too Late’ to Connect with World Around Them
Magnolias of Lancaster Implements iN2L Content-Driven Engagement Program
The programs within iN2L activate sensory engagement and memory recall for residents who are enduring challenges associated with dementia, particularly as the disease progresses.”LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How many times have we heard the phrase, “It’s never too late?”
— Michelle Butler, Executive Operations Officer
To learn. To enjoy life. To do something that makes you happy.
Magnolias of Lancaster memory care community has taken the “It’s never too late” approach to another level to help residents live their lives to the fullest.
Magnolias of Lancaster has teamed with the organization iN2L – It’s Never 2 Late – a pioneer in the use of content-driven engagement to create meaningful experiences for older adults by connecting them to the world around them.
The memory care community, supporting up to 38 residents diagnosed with Dementia, has incorporated this innovative engagement program and has witnessed positive results throughout the past year, according to Michelle Butler, Executive Operations Officer at Magnolias of Lancaster.
“iN2L is designed to provide virtual tools and resources to the memory care team as a catalyst for helping residents engage in activities and programs, accentuating each residents’ unique life story,” Butler said. “The programs within iN2L activate sensory engagement and memory recall for residents who are enduring challenges associated with dementia, particularly as the disease progresses.”
Magnolias of Lancaster residents participate in the program through a variety of activities that range from reminiscing nostalgic television shows and music from relevant eras and genres, playing games that stimulate brain activity, experiencing virtual tours of magnificent locations throughout the world, and enhancing connectivity options to remain in touch with family members and friends. In addition to making sentimental connections to their past experiences, many residents have grasped opportunities to learn new things and build new relationships, particularly as they have experienced real-life engagement in various cultural customs of fellow residents.
“iN2L has proven to be a successful instrument, connecting all the necessary elements as the team at Magnolias of Lancaster brings forth a unique programming experience sure to enrich the lives of each resident in a truly impactful way,” Butler said.
Founded in 1999 and based in Denver, Colorado, iN2L strives to provide meaningful engagement for happier, healthier seniors, according to the organization’s website. iN2L provides person-centered content to more than 3,700 assisted and independent living communities, nursing homes, memory care settings and adult day programs across the United States and Canada, its website notes.
“Everyone deserves to continue living a full life as they age—one with joy, purpose, and meaningful connections,” the iN2L website states. “iN2L brings people together, connecting seniors with what interests and fulfills them and enabling them to share conversations, experiences, learning, and fun with each other, their caregivers, and family members.”
