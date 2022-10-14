Transforming Low Experience to High Safety: 2022 Virtual Safety Summit on Preventing Loss of Control In-flight — Registration Open

Focused on mitigating aviation's #1 cause of fatalities in aviation, Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the 2022 Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) Virtual Safety Summit for Professional Pilots Worldwide, hosted by Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), is open for registration. Join aviation industry leaders in discussions on critical in-flight safety issues, especially in a time of pilot shortage.

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), the global leader in Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT), announced today the 2022 UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots Worldwide to be held virtually on LinkedIn is open for registration. The annual summit is a leading aviation safety event that attracts thousands of aviation professionals globally. This year's theme for the half-day summit is "Transforming Low Experience to High Safety" and will feature presentations by industry experts on insightful and relevant topics for professional pilots across the aviation spectrum.

WHEN: November 16, 2022 at 1500 GMT | 1000 EST

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Professional pilots in commercial or business aviation, safety leaders, flight operations leaders, aviation training professionals, and regulators

REGISTER HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/events/2022uprtsafetysummitforprofessi6979129091547361280/

(The event will also stream live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1JT12LqDJg )

"The Virtual UPRT Safety Summit for Professional Pilots provides a critical forum for safety champions to come together annually and renew our focus on excellence in air safety as well as stay alert to new innovations and developments in the industry," said APS CEO Paul "BJ" Ransbury. "We are honored to host this important event featuring some of the most knowledgeable and respected individuals in aviation."

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

At APS, We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely. Our proven Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) system—delivered by the elitely-trained and expertly-qualified UPRT instructors in the industry—overcomes the #1 fatal threat of Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) and has saved 100s of lives. In our world class facilities dedicated to optimizing the learning experience, APS provides transformational training customized to the needs of professional pilots. Perfected over 25 years, our transferable solutions for every professional pilot maximize skills and competence to bring everyone home safely on every flight. http://www.apstraining.com



