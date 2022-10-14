Financial Women's Association of New York Celebrates 2022 Leaders of the Year
FWA is committed to, and invested in, enriching the careers of financial services professionals -- we’re passionate about fostering an inclusive environment that brings out the best in each one of us.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Financial Women’s Association (FWA) recently recognized three innovative trailblazers in advancing women and diversity in leadership. The 2022 Honorees are: General Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Air Force, FWA Public Sector Woman of the Year; Tina Byles-Williams, Founder & CEO of Xponance, FWA Private Sector Woman of the Year; Roger G. Arrieux, Jr., New York Managing Partner, Deloitte LLP, FWA Ally of the Year.
— Nina Batson, FWA President
In addition to these pioneering luminaries, the FWA celebrated talented mentees: Kiranjit Toor, High School of Economics and Finance; Carina Castagna, Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business; and Nayancie Matthews, FWA Baruch College. Each one shared key experiences and learnings during the signature event: FWA 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony - Accelerating Success in Finance and Empowering the Next Generation.
Special remarks from the live, virtual evening include best practices in leadership from the Honorees. The 2022 FWA Private Sector Woman of the Year, Tina Byles-Williams, has been a leading force multiplier for more than 25 years in the drive to expand opportunity for women and diverse firms and professionals in the investment business. Almost 70% of Xponance’s employees are women and/or diverse.
Since its inception, Xponance’s multi-manager platform has funded almost 200 emerging managers; 60% of which were offered by women or diverse entrepreneurs. This is especially meaningful in an industry where, according to the widely cited Knight Foundation study, only about 1.3% of institutional assets are managed by diverse and women-owned firms. Applauding the FWA’s important work, Ms. Byles-Williams highlighted the FWA scholarships and mentoring programs as well as its Courageous Conversations sessions to encourage all Members & Supporters to continue to learn, grow, stretch and make a lasting impact.
Ms. Byles-Williams shared experiences from leading Xponance for more than 25 years, and offered 5 points for aspiring leaders to consider and implement:
1. Build your confidence: learn as much as you can about your craft and leadership opportunities.
2. Take smart risks: Fortune favors the prepared, but don’t let your fastidiousness and insistence of perfection hamper your ability to take measured risks.
3. Develop a thoughtful network and ensure you have a seat at the table. Byles-Williams quoted the adage of a favorite New Yorker, Shirley Chisolm: if they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.
4. Ensure your clients, teams, and communities know:
a. They can trust you.
b. You care about them.
c. You are committed to excellence.
5. Pay it forward.
2022 FWA Public Sector Woman of the Year, General Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Air Force remarked we would not be here without those transformational innovators who came before, those who are creating opportunity and value now, and those who are currently learning to lead into the future. “It is also important to think about the legacy you are creating and consider your contributions to our Nation. The critical connections that we build between our functional worlds can help us address pressing economic challenges,” the Four-Star General continued. “Your expertise, judgement, and network of like-minded professionals helps us continue to outpace our competitors.”
2022 FWA Ally of the Year, Roger G. Arrieux, Jr., New York Managing Partner, Deloitte, LLP, is known for implementing his strategic vision across an array of businesses, while also helping to advance equity. Mr. Arrieux applauded the FWA’s long-time commitment to mentees and to the industry, and commented: “We create an inclusive community by elevating voices, developing talent and increasing opportunity; FWA is also committed to this work,” said Arrieux. “Taking direct and purposeful action to build leadership pathways is one key to helping improve equity, and I’m humbled to be recognized for my efforts to make an impact that matters.”
Past FWA Honorees include: Muriel Siebert, Kathy Hochul, Carla Harris, Jo Ann Jenkins, Jean-Yves Fillion, Candace Straight, Colleen Campbell, Judith Rodin PhD, Sheila Bair, Karen Peetz, Sylvia Ann Hewlett, Vicki Fuller, Christine Poon, Sallie Krawcheck, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Evelyn Lauder and many more.
Recognizing this powerful legacy, Seema Mody, Global Markets reporter and the host of “Trading Nation” with CNBC, emceed the event as Nina Batson led the evening and currently serves as FWA President for a two-year term. Founded in 1956, the FWA is led by its President, who sets the priorities for the organization during their one- to two-year term. Ms. Batson is proud to lead the FWA as its first Black President, continuing leadership programming and mentoring with an eye on an expanded IDEA: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access. Ms. Batson will be succeeded by Annette Stewart, FWA President-Elect.
Over the years, the FWA has served more than 6,000 high school and undergraduate student scholars from underrepresented backgrounds in the Greater New York City area through mentoring and scholarships and has engaged with hundreds of women in the financial services sector.
Ms. Batson closed the evening as she opened it with celebration and gratitude for the FWA Members, Volunteers, Mentors & Mentees with a special remark about the Honorees, each a visionary in their careers and communities.
“We can achieve impact and change in our industry with Perseverance, Determination, Champions, Mentors, and Community – together, as a village. The FWA is committed to, and invested in, enriching the careers of financial services professionals and we’re passionate about fostering an inclusive environment that brings out the best in each one of us,” Ms Batson stated. “I’m delighted to highlight and thank our Honorees, Members, Mentors, and Supporters for their important, ongoing work.”
Special thanks were also shared with Brianna Perez FWA Signature Events Chair and FWA President Circle firms and Friends of the FWA: BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas , BNY Mellon, Brighthouse Financial, Inc, Citizens Financial Group, Inc, Deloitte, ING Financial, MUFG, New York Life Insurance Company, Prudential/PGIM, Sidley Austin LLP, S&P Global Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Group, Wells Fargo Advisors, Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, n-Tier, Republic Capital Group, Ninety One, and Xponance among several others.
