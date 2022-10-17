Expert Marketing Advisors Recognized as a Top B2B Service Provider
As an essential marketing alliance for technology brands inspiring customer experiences, Expert Marketing Advisors will be at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
The team at Expert Marketing Advisors is highly capable of positioning each client up for optimal success and they are incredibly deserving of the UpCityLocal Excellence Award.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, US, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences, announced it has been recognized as a top B2B service provider by UpCity, a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust.
— Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity
Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers across the U.S. and Canada. UpCity’s proprietary algorithm utilizes a variety of digital signals to measure the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommended ability from digital data points like reviews on UpCity and other third-party review sites, presence in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed, and experience to determines the credibility of service providers like Expert Marketing Advisors.
“We are proud to be listed in among the top B2B service providers for our marketing expertise in UpCity’s vibrant and growing community,” said Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal, Expert Marketing Advisors. “Our goal at Expert Marketing Advisors is to work alongside our clients and create impactful marketing outcomes that help them accomplish their business goals. We are delighted that our team of experts consistently delivers unparalleled service that has received positive feedback and testimonials from our clients.”
“Keeping the edge over the competition today is tough across all markets,” said Dan Olson, CEO at UpCity. “The team at Expert Marketing Advisors is highly capable of positioning each client up for optimal success, and they are incredibly deserving of the UpCity Local Excellence Award.”
Expert Marketing Advisors provides end-to-end marketing services for B2B Tech companies looking to scale their business quickly with an army of marketing experts. The agency offers a full suite of marketing services from social media management to back-end operations to ensure ongoing success, while driving impactful results that align to business goals. To learn more about Expert Marketing Advisors, schedule a meeting with Founder and Principal, Courtney Kehl at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B-to-B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as LDM, K6, and bGlobal have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, Twitter and read our Blog.
Courtney Kehl
Expert Marketing Advisors
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn