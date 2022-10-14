UPDATE******* Request for Information / Royalton Barracks / 22B2004620

Subject was identified. Thank You.

From: Hunt, Christian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, October 14, 2022 12:09 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Request for Information / Royalton Barracks / 22B2004620

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B2004620

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10-13-22 / 1432 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Appalachian Trail, Winturri Shelter, Bridgewater

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the above attached photograph of a male. The male was last seen at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail, Bridgewater on 10-13-22 at approximately 1432 hours. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.