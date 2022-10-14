Real Estate and Small Business Coach Jeremy Williams Continues to Impact Lives with His Book" Survive Scale Soar"

Jeremy Williams Red Hawk Coaching Head Shot Best-Selling Book: Survive Scale Soar Red Hawk Coaching

Best-Selling Author Jeremy Williams, Owner and Head Coach at Red Hawk Coaching impacts lives through his book Survive Scale Soar.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy's book Survive Scale Soar: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building the Life and Business You Deserve soars to become a Best Seller book on Amazon competing with books Tim Ferriss's 'Tools of Titans' and Jim Collins's 'Built to Last'.

Jeremy’s goal in his book Survive Scale Soar is for you to take something from this book that can make a difference in your life no matter where you are in your professional journey. He trusts that from the following chapters, and a look into what he believes has contributed to his success, you will find something that will be a jumping point from where you are today to where you want to be both as a business owner, and more importantly, as a person.

He will share with you how to get clarity, why it is important not to worry about others, reinforce the fact that anything takes work, teach you how to fail faster, explain why it is okay to be the turtle, discuss the importance of getting outside your comfort zone, and that growth requires leverage.

In short, if you run a small business, tune into podcasts, or are an entrepreneur who is trying their best to break the seven-figure barrier, you’re in the right spot.

Jeremy Williams is the owner of Red Hawk Coaching; a company that provides business coaching for real estate agents, real estate teams, real estate brokers, and small business owners. Whether it is creating efficiencies and maximizing productivity, or developing the mindset of a champion, he customizes the coaching experience to the needs and goals of the client. His passion is helping small business owners soar both in business and life.

Hear what others are saying about the best-selling book Survive Scale Soar:

Robert Peterson:

Jeremy shares 7 principles for taking your life and business to the next level. I love that his heart and motivation were to leave these lessons for his children to empower them to succeed.

These 7 principles are so helpful and if you take action and apply each principle in your life you will find yourself and your business growing. Well written, and an enjoyable read.

Adam Foster:

This book stacks up to the inspirational levels of Robert Kiyosaki, Grant Cardone, Jordan Belfort, and Jim Collins. This is a must-read for the up-and-coming entrepreneur or a brush-up for the seasoned Veteran entrepreneur. I highly recommend picking this book up and getting your head in the game. ONWARD AND UPWARD!

Michael R. Secord Jr.:

Jeremy takes his formula to soar in your personal life and in your business and simplifies it into a clarity journey that will impact you beyond the pages of this book. A must-read for any entrepreneur.

Lisa Cruse:

A wonderful book for those that aren't happy with their current situation, and know that something better is out there for them. Waiting around won't make things change, only taking action will. Go find your success!

