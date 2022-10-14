JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its September transfer to the state for $7,922,049.94, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to an approximate $28,289,638.94.
In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.
All numbers contingent on financial audit.
###
You just read:
Mississippi Lottery Announces September Transfer to the State
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.