Helpful Book for Cancer Patients Speaks to the Importance of Dental Health Before, During, and After Treatment

Dr. Ronald Koslowski, DDS, FACP, Author Dr. Ronald Koslowski, DDS, FACP Logo Take Back the Smile That Cancer Stole by Dr. Ronald Koslowski

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October, Dr. Koslowski is making his book available for free to any Cancer patient or survivor.

“Cancer wreaks havoc on your body, and this includes your mouth and teeth.” — Dr. Ronald Koslowski, DDS, FACP