Helpful Book for Cancer Patients Speaks to the Importance of Dental Health Before, During, and After Treatment
Dr. Ronald Koslowski, DDS, FACP Logo
In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October, Dr. Koslowski is making his book available for free to any Cancer patient or survivor.
“Cancer wreaks havoc on your body, and this includes your mouth and teeth.”ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An informative book titled, “Take Back the Smile That Cancer Stole: The Dental Survivor’s Guide to Better Dental Health” by Los Angeles Dental Oncologist, Dr. Ronald Koslowski, was written as an educational and easy to read guide to helping Cancer patients understand the dental problems that can occur during Cancer treatment.
— Dr. Ronald Koslowski, DDS, FACP
In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October, Dr. Koslowski is making his book available for free to any Cancer patient or survivor.
“Cancer wreaks havoc on your body, and this includes your mouth and teeth. This book explains how your mouth and teeth are impacted by cancer and provides expert advice on how to include dental hygiene in your treatment plan so that you can live your life to the fullest. “
About the Author:
Dr. Ronald Koslowski, DDS, FACP is a Board-Certified Prosthodontist and Dental Oncologist in Encino, CA. He is the author of the book, “Take Back the Smile That Cancer Stole: The Cancer Survivor’s Guide to Better Dental Health” (available on Amazon.com). You can learn more about Dr. Koslowski on his website www.KoslowskiDDS.com or call his office at 818-986-9036
If you would like to receive a review copy, interview the author, or receive additional information, please contact his office at 818-986-9036 or email at Dr.Koslowski@SBCGlobal.net
Dr. Ronald Koslowski
Ronald Koslowski DDS FACP
+1 818-986-9036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn