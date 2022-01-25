Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Dental Health: How They Correlate
Acclaimed Dental Oncologist and Author Speaks to the Correlation Between Cervical Cancer, HPV, and Dental Health
In dental oncology, our hope is that the readily available HPV vaccines used to prevent cervical cancer will turn out to be effective in preventing these types of oral cancer as well.”ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and that makes it a perfect time to discuss the correlation between cervical cancer, human papilloma virus (HPV), and dental health. According to the CDC, HPV can infect the mouth and throat and cause cancers of the oropharynx (back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils). This is called oropharyngeal cancer. HPV is thought to cause 70% of oropharyngeal cancers in the United States.
"Most people don't understand that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), the virus that causes cervical cancer, also causes some types of oral cancer", says Dr. Ronald Koslowski, a Prosthodontist and Dental Oncologist in Los Angeles. "Today, cancers of the base of tongue and oropharynx (back of the throat) are now more commonly caused by HPV than the traditional cause of heavy smoking and drinking.”
Cancer wreaks havoc on your body, and this includes your mouth and teeth. Cancer patients undergoing treatment should educate themselves on how the mouth and teeth are impacted by cancer and seek expert advice on how to include proper dental hygiene in their treatment plan.
“In dental oncology, our hope is that the readily available HPV vaccines used to prevent cervical cancer will turn out to be effective in preventing these types of oral cancer as well", says Koslowski.
About Dr. Ronald Koslowski
Dr. Ronald Koslowski, DDS, FACP is a Board-Certified Prosthodontist and Dental Oncologist in Encino, CA. He is the author of the book, "Take Back the Smile That Cancer Stole: The Cancer Survivor's Guide to Better Dental Health" (available on Amazon.com) was written as an educational and easy to read guide to helping all types of Cancer patients understand the dental problems that can occur before, during, and after Cancer treatment.
