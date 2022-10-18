manus award 2023: igus is once again looking for innovative plastic plain bearing and linear applications
igus announces its eleventh biannual manus award for the most creative, economical, and sustainable applications of its polymerSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global leader in motion plastics, igus®, is now accepting submissions for the 2023 manus award, which the plastics specialist has been initiating every two years for 20 years. The award honors the most creative, economical, and sustainable applications of lead screws, linear actuators, and plain and linear bearings and slides in industrial applications. In 2021, there was a record number of participants, with 582 submissions from 41 countries. The winners of the gold, silver, bronze, and green manus awards will receive prize money of up to 5,000 euros.
Engineers increasingly rely on high-performance plastic components, whether a garbage truck, packaging machine, or aircraft seat. The advantages are obvious – polymer bearings and slides are lighter than metal bearings, improve energy efficiency, do not require additional lubricants thanks to incorporated solid lubricants, and thus also protect the environment.
"We are always surprised to learn about applications using our polymer technology across industries," says Tobias Vogel, Managing Director of Plain Bearings & Linear Technology at igus. "To promote the development and feature innovative engineers, we are honoring the most innovative applications of polymer bearings and linear technology in industrial applications with the manus award 2023."
The deadline to enter the 2023 manus competition is February 10, 2023. Award applicants must present the design with a brief description, photos, and videos to the jury. The only condition is that there must be at least one prototype of the presented application.
A jury of experts from science, industry, and the media will then award four prizes endowed with up to 5,000 euros: gold, silver, and bronze, as well as a green manus award for the most sustainable application. The winners will receive their awards at the Hannover Messe 2023.
manus award enjoys increasing popularity
Initially launched in 2003, the manus awards will enter its eleventh round in 2023. Since then, more than 3,000 applicants from all over the world have participated in the competition. For more information on the igus 2023 manus competition, click here: https://www.igus.com/info/manus-award-2023
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
