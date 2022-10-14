2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Dreaming of Love by Gil Saenz

Gil Saenz will poetically move readers and make them fall in love again through his well-versed collection of poems centered around the various facets of love

All the poems in this anthology deal in one way or another with the big theme of love. Love is always an important and interesting topic. It never gets old or boring.” — Gil Saenz

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Love has always been an important and interesting topic, a prose and theme that usually young readers flock around in bookstores and book sales. Gil Saenz’s Dreaming of Love will delight both young and old readers at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

— Dreaming of Love by Gil Saenz

Giz Saenz undoubtedly pens poetic lyrics with graceful admiration of love and reflects on the memories of lost love for a long time. Love is timeless, nor does it fade. Saenz replicates all kinds of love through his words and finds a way to impart love to his readers as well.

Gil Saenz was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 2004 and worked for 30 years as a Computer Systems

Analyst at the IRS Detroit Computing Center in Detroit, Michigan.

Celebrate love by grabbing a copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Dreaming of Love

Written by Gil Saenz

