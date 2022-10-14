2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE: Pavilion by Armando Betancourt Reina

Armando Betancourt Reina’s outstanding politically-centered non-fiction work will shed light at the upcoming 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encapsulating his early life as a child exposed him to countless cases of abuse of student children which have remained unpunished to this day in one formidable book Pavilion. The same eye-opening and intriguing prose will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

Pavilion tells three stories inspired by true significant events of the author’s life that left a mark on how he is today. The first story takes readers to an internal school back in the 70s, during the early years of the current Cuban dictatorship. The plot rises to the top as the second and third stories narrate the events that led to the author’s arrest and imprisonment in 2006 for journalistic activities and for speaking up against the abuses of the communist regime in Havana. This includes the unimaginable living conditions inside a Cuban prison and the injustices committed during a political criminal process.

Giving a break from the heavy subjects, the author also celebrates and highlights the names of some of the bravest, politically dissident friends who suffered incarceration for several years in the same penitentiary center.

Armando Betancourt Reina completed his studies at the Institute of Economics in Camaguey, Cuba in 1980. In 2003, he participated in a literary competition organized by the Cuban Independent Library Project, winning third prize in the literary category. In 2006, he was jailed for peacefully fighting against human rights violations in Cuba, working as a freelance journalist. In 2007 he was released from prison and in 2009 he came to the United States with his family, thanks to the political asylum program of the US Office of Human Rights on the island.

