2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Conflicts and Emotions in Reality: War Poetry and Love Poems by Milt. L. Kins

A deep-seated collection of a military personnel’s sentiments in poetic form will be coming to Frankfurt, Germany

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Author Milt. L. Kins goes passionate about sharing the lives and experiences of a deployed troop in operation in Iraqi Freedom and how being in the military shapes the person who you will become in Conflicts and Emotions in Reality: War Poetry and Love Poems. The same book will go as far as Germany as Authors Press will be representing the book at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19-23, 2022.

“This book references the lives and experiences of a deployed troop in Operation Iraqi Freedom. It details the likes, loves, and betrayals within the experiences of the troop. It tells the story as it occurred from day to day. You will learn how being in the military shapes and takes you through life with war.”

— Conflicts and Emotions in Reality: War, Poetry, and Love Poems by Milt L. Kins

Being away from home for a week is already wistful and lonely. For military personnel like Milt L. Kins, getting deployed miles away from home is much more melancholic. This is a collection of poems written by Milton L. King when he was deployed in Iraq from March 2003 to September 2004. This book consists of poems that he had written during the times when he felt lonely and stressed.

Milton L. King is a retired military police officer. He used to be a sergeant in the US Army National Guard. He has two degrees: bachelors in criminal justice and an associates in construction management. He started getting into poetry when he was deployed to Iraq last 2003.

Journey through the author’s life and discover the factors that made him who he is today— a man of virtue with a passion for writing. Grab a copy of the book on Amazon and more online bookstores.

Conflicts and Emotions in Reality: War Poetry and Love Poems

Written by Milt L. Kins

Kindle

Paperback

