Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,933 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo West Station arrested a convicted felon in Laredo, Texas.

On October 12, at approximately 11:40 a.m., agents encountered a group while working their assigned duties. The group was apprehended by agents and transported to the Laredo West Border Patrol Station for processing. Record checks revealed that one subject, Victor Estrada-Loza, 57, a Mexican national, was convicted for sexual assault of a child in 2003 in Dallas, Texas, and sentenced to five years confinement.

Victor Estrada-Loza was deported in 2008 in El Paso for immigration violations.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.