Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo West Station arrested a convicted felon in Laredo, Texas.

On October 12, at approximately 11:40 a.m., agents encountered a group while working their assigned duties. The group was apprehended by agents and transported to the Laredo West Border Patrol Station for processing. Record checks revealed that one subject, Victor Estrada-Loza, 57, a Mexican national, was convicted for sexual assault of a child in 2003 in Dallas, Texas, and sentenced to five years confinement.

Victor Estrada-Loza was deported in 2008 in El Paso for immigration violations.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.

